Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman selected by the Cleveland Browns in third round of the NFL Draft

The 2021 Second Team All-SEC selection totaled 109 receptions for 1,622 yards and 17 touchdowns over five seasons and 44 games with the Vols.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 74th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.

He was taken a pick after teammate Jalin Hyatt who was taken by the New York Giants.

Tillman broke out for a stellar senior season in 2021 when he caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games. He made his mark in the school record book, setting the new record as for consecutive games with a TD catch at seven from Oct. 16 to Dec. 30, 2021.

He opted to return for a fifth year with Tennessee, but his 2022 season was derailed by an ankle injury that required surgery and Tillman only appeared in six games, catching 37 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns.

His best game last season came in week two against Pittsburgh when he had nine catches for 162 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime.