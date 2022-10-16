Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week

Hyatt torched the Alabama defensive for 207 yards and a new school record five touchdowns in the victory over the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has been named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Sunday.

Hyatt was key in the Vols' first victory against Alabama since 2006. The junior set a new program record with five receiving touchdowns in Saturday's win and totaled 207 receiving yards on six catches.

Through six games this season, Hyatt has caught 33 passes for 595 yards and ten touchdowns. His ten scores lead the nation, and his receiving yards rank 21st in the country.