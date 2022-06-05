x
Tennessee will play Georgia Tech in NCAA Tournament Regional final

The game will start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPNU.
Credit: AP
Tennessee infielder Liam Spence (4) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against Alabama in the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, May 28, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee baseball has an opponent for the NCAA Tournament Regional final on Sunday.

The Vols will play Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

The Yellow Jackets beat Campbell in the elimination game on Sunday afternoon 16-5 to advance to the Regional final. Tennessee advanced by beating Campbell 12-7 on Saturday night.

The Vols just need to win one game to advance to the Super Regionals. Georgia Tech needs to beat Tennessee twice to advance to the next round.

If Georgia Tech wins today, the game that would decide the team that advances would take place on Monday.

