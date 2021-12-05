Five of Tennessee's last seven bowl appearances have been against Big Ten opponents. They have won all five dating back to 2008.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will play in the Music City Bowl against Purdue on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.

The announcement was made on Sunday as other bowl matchups were announced too.

The Vols finished the season 7-5 overall and became bowl eligible after beating South Alabama on Nov. 20 to pick up the sixth win of the season.

The Boilermakers finished the season 8-4 overall and represent the Big Ten conference.

"We are excited about finishing this first season in our home state in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl," Vols head coach Heupel said in a statement. "It's a great opportunity for us to put the finishing touches on the positive momentum we have created over our first 11 months. I am especially thrilled for our seniors, who get one more chance to compete. Purdue is an outstanding and well-coached team. I look forward to seeing all of Vol Nation in Nashville, and I know our team has appreciated your support the entire season."

Tennessee Athletics decided on Nov. 4 not to self-impose a bowl ban on this season after an internal investigation over violations that came under former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt's tenure.

The Vols are 29-24 in bowls all-time. The program is seventh all-time in wins.

This will be Tennessee's third Music City Bowl appearance. They played in this game in 2010 and 2016. Tennessee lost in 2010 to North Carolina and beat Nebraska in 2016, in which quarterback Joshua Dobbs was named bowl MVP.

Josh Heupel is 1-2 all-time as a head coach in bowl games. All three came as the leader of central Florida.

Five of Tennessee's last seven bowl appearances have been against Big Ten opponents. They have won all five dating back to 2008. In 2007, the Vols lost to Penn State, a Big Ten team, in the Outback Bowl.

The Vols are 11-5 al-time against Big Ten opponents in bowl games.