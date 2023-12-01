Tennessee wins against Texas A&M, 62-50

Rickea Jackson led the way with 22 points as the Lady Vols improve to 5-0 in SEC play.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tennessee women's basketball stays undefeated in SEC play with a 62-50 road win against Texas A&M on Thursday night.

The Lady Vols and Aggies both struggled mightily on offense in the first quarter. Tennessee shot 20% from the floor and Texas A&M shot just under 8%. UT led 8-7 after the first quarter.

Rickea Jackson was consistent on offense for the Lady Vols on offense. With the game tied at 10-10 early in the second quarter, Jackson scored 10 of the Lady Vols' next 13 points, which led to a 23-15 lead. UT led 23-17 at the half and Jackson had 13 first-half points.

A low-scoring first half for the Lady Vols wasn't helped by 12 turnovers before halftime.

Tennessee led 27-23 in the early third quarter, but then scored six points to take their first double-digit lead of the game. Tess Darby scored a layup and then Jackson scored back-to-back buckets to make it 33-23.

The Lady Vols got up by as many as 13 points in the win.

Texas A&M went on a 7-0 run and trimmed the lead to 55-49 with 2:12 to go in the game. The Lady Vols responded with their own 7-0 run to close out the game.

Jackson finished with 22 points, Jordan Horston scored 12 points and Darby scored 10 points.