NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Vols beat the Vanderbilt Commodores, 66-45 on Saturday evening at Memorial Gym. After a slow first half, The Vols scored 45 points in the second half to run away with a 21-point win.

Tennessee held the Commodores to 0-25 from three-point range. It’s the first time Vanderbilt failed to hit a three in a game since the NCAA adopted the three point line in 1986.

Jordan Bowden led the Vols with 21 points. John Fulkerson added 12 points and 8 rebounds. Yves Pons scored 12 points and collected 4 blocks.

Describing the first half as sloppy would be a compliment. The Vols and Commodores shot a combined 0-16 from three-point range. Tennessee committed 10 turnovers and failed to score in the final 6:29 of the half. They took a 21-20 lead into halftime, due to Vanderbilt’s 22.2 field goal percentage.

Tennessee improves to 11-6 overall and 3-2 in SEC play. The Vols host Ole Miss on Tuesday at 9 p.m.