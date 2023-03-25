No. 12 Tennessee wins on walk-off sac fly against No. 21 Texas A&M, 8-7

The Vols clinched a top 25 se4ries win after also beating the Aggies on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball won in dramatic fashion over Texas A&M 8-7 on Saturday to clinch a top 25 series win.

The No. 12 Vols trailed the No. 21 Aggies 7-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hunter Ensley drove in a run on an RBI single, Jared Dickey brought in another run after an RBI triple and then Dickey scored on a wild pitch on the next at-bat to tie the game.

The game came down to the bottom of the ninth inning. With a runner on first and third with one out, it was Dickey again who brought in a run to win the game. He sent a ball to deep right for a sacrifice fly to make the final score 8-6.

The Vols clinched the series after beating the Aggies 10-4 on Friday night. It is a nice bounce back for UT after getting swept on the road last weekend at Missouri. They are now 2-3 in conference play.