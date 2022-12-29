x
Tennessee wins SEC opener against Florida, 77-67

Rickea Jackson dominated for the Lady Vols. She tallied 28 points and nine rebounds.
Credit: Tennessee Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tennessee women's basketball opened up SEC play with a win over rival Florida on Thursday night in Gainesville.

The Lady Vols held a five-point lead at halftime thanks in large part to the monster first half Rickea Jackson had. She powered the Lady Vols with 13 points and 7 rebounds in the first half as UT led 46-31 at the break.

In the second half, Tennessee opened up a double-digit lead when Jordan Horston made a three-pointer to put Tennessee up 43-31.

The Lady Vols kept their distance, leading by double digits for quite some time.

Florida cut the lead to five points a couple of times in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Vols fended the Gators off each time.

Jackson finished with a team-high 28 points and 9 rebounds.

Tennessee plays Alabama at home next on Jan. 1 in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tip-off time is at noon.

