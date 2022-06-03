Tennessee wins the first game of the NCAA Tournament against Alabama State, 10-0

The Vols hit five home runs in the win. Starting catcher Evan Russell was not available for the game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball won its first game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday with a 10-0 win over Alabama State.

The Vols struck first in the bottom of the second inning as second baseman Jorel Ortega hit an RBI double to take a 1-0 lead. Ortega hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, right fielder Jordan Beck hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Tennessee’s offense went off in the sixth inning.

Catcher Charlie Taylor put down a sacrifice bunt for an RBI to put the Vols up 4-0. First baseman Luc Lipcius hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to give Tennessee a 6-0 lead in the sixth inning. Beck hit a two run home run in the sixth to make it 7-0.

Waaaaaaay up the batters eye! Jorel absolutely cranks one to dead center and the Vols make it 2-0 in the fourth!



Center fielder Drew Gilbert hit a solo home run to put the Vols up 8-0.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, designated hitter Blake Burke hit a solo home run to make it 9-0.

Beck struck again with his second home run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it 10-0.

Starting catch Evan Russell was not available for the game. Vitello said after the game that Russell texted him this morning that he was sick. There is no timetable set for his return.