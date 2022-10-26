Tennessee women’s basketball ranked No. 4 in USA TODAY preseason Coaches Poll

The Lady Vols were ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Poll earlier this month.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball has received another top-five ranking heading into the 2022-2023 season.

The Lady Vols were ranked No. 4 in the USA TODAY preseason Coaches Poll on Wednesday.

The team returns four starters including key players like guard Jordan Horston and center Tamari Key.

Horston nearly averaged a triple-double last season before her season-ending injury to her arm. Key broke the single-season block record for the Lady Vols last season.

They bring in key transfers like Jasmine Franklin, Jasmine Powell and Rickea Jackson. Franklin was 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year. She missed most of last season with a torn ACL.

Jackson led the SEC in scoring last season at Mississippi State.

Tennessee finished last season with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 before losing to Louisville.