Tennessee women's basketball signee Justine Pissott named 2022 McDonald’s All-American

The future looks bright for Tennessee women's basketball.

Justine Pissott, a University of Tennessee women's basketball signee, has been announced as a 2022 McDonald's All-American and has been invited to play in the annual all-star game in Chicago in March.

Pissott, a New Jersey native, signed with the Lady Vols during the early signing period in November.

The guard/forward is rated as a five-star player who ranks No. 11 overall in the country and No. 2 among wings in the HoopGurlz espnW 100.



Pissott becomes the 36th Lady Vol signee all-time to earn McDonald's All-American honors.

Lady Vols leading scorer Jordan Horston was the 2019 McDonald's All American MVP.