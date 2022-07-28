Tennessee women's basketball will play Ohio State on the road this season

Lady Vol star Jordan Horston will get to play a homecoming game against the Buckeyes on November 8. The squads haven't played in Columbus since the 1979-80 season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tennessee women's basketball will go on the road against the reigning Big Ten champion Ohio State Buckeyes on November 8, the team announced on Thursday.

It will be a homecoming game for Lady Vol star Jordan Horston as she gets to play in Columbus for the first time with Tennessee. The Lady Vols haven't played Ohio State in Columbus since the 1979-80 season.

Historically, Tennessee has had Ohio State's number. According to the UT Athletics website, the team is 10-1 all-time against the Buckeyes. The teams last played on March 25, 2016, in Sioux Falls, Id. The Lady Vols earned a 78-62 victory to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in that matchup.

Ohio State's lone win against Tennessee came in the form of a double-overtime decision during the 1981-82 season.