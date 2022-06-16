Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman named Phil Steele Magazine Preseason All-American

Tillman was selected as a third-team selection in the magazine. Tillman is the SEC's top returning touchdown leader among wide receivers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman was named a third-team All-American by the Phil Steele Magazine on Thursday.

Tillman is the SEC's top returning touchdown leader among wide receivers.

He finished the 2021 regular season with 931 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

Some of his biggest performances came against Tennessee's stiffest competition. He gained 152 receiving yards and one touchdown against Alabama and had 200 yards on 10 receptions and one touchdown against Georgia. Those two teams played for the national championship last season.

Tillman is expected to have another big season as quarterback Hendon Hooker leads the way for the Vols once again.