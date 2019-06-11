KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 88 of Tennessee's top senior football players have been selected to play in this year's Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic, scheduled to be played at Austin Peay State University on Dec. 13.

"We're very excited for the players and coaches who have accepted an invitation to be a part of Tennessee's premier all-star event," Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association Executive Director Bill Marbet said in a release.

The time includes four practice sessions, a half-day at Ft. Campbell, home of the 101st Airborne Division and walk-through sessions the day of the game.

17 players and coaches from East Tennessee are representing on the East Roster.

West leads the area with four players on the roster, followed by Alcoa, South-Doyle and Greenback, which each have two players. Here's a full breakdown of each player:

Austin-East

-Trey Foster, Athlete

Alcoa

-Zeke Rankin, Kicker

-Eli Mitchell, Guard

South-Doyle

-Elijah Young, Running back

-Santana Curtis, Cornerback

Loudon

-Drew Jackson, Running back

Greenback

-Holden Willis, Wide receiver

-Derrell Bailey, Defensive end

Hardin Valley

-Kelton Gunn, Wide Receiver

West

-Omarian Wright, Wide receiver

-Tyler Ragland, Offensive tackle

-Drew Francis, Outside linebacker

-Tyrece Edwards, Defensive End

Powell

-Bailor Hughes, Cornerback

Oneida

-Hunter Barnhart, Inside linebacker

Greeneville

-Ty Youngblood, Outside linebacker

Jefferson County

-Spencer Riley, Offensive line coach