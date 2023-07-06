Tennessee's Christian Moore taking hot hitting to NCAA Tournament Super Regional

Moore had seven hits, eight RBIs and four home runs over three games in the NCAA Tournament Regional. He helped lead the Vols to their third straight Super Regional.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball second baseman Christian Moore is dominating right now.

His numbers in the NCAA Tournament Regional round were phenomenal. He had seven hits, eight RBIs, and four home runs in three games.

Opponents took notice.

“It was like he was playing a video game and he had the cheat code turned on," Charlotte head coach Robert Woodard said after the Vols beat them for the second time in the Regional to advance to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals.

His hot hitting has helped lead the Vols to a matchup with Southern Mississippi this weekend. Moore told WBIR one simple thing is driving him right now.

“Man I think it’s just the willingness to win," he said.

The Vol’s .321 batting average and 17 home runs are both second-best on the team this season.

Moore went from a guy plugged into the lineup last year to an everyday starter in 2023 and he is producing at the plate.

“It’s a great feeling to have your coaches have trust in you enough to put you out there each and every day," Moore said. "It kind of gives you that sense of confidence that they trust you and you should go out there, trust yourself and perform to your best ability.”

Moore has grown in a lot of ways since last season. Even with his diet.

Before pretty much every game last season, Moore would eat McDonald's.

“I tell people this all the time, I believe McDonald’s gives you plus five power, plus five hand-eye coordination," he told WBIR last season. "People don’t want to believe me”

He said he still eats it now, but has cut down a lot.

“Not so much now," he said on the frequency he goes there, "It’s hot, it be hot out here I might need to fuel my body up a little better.”

His mentality has changed in positive ways, too. That helped fuel the work ethic, which was inspired by his parents.

“I saw them you know just always fighting for what they always wanted," Moore said. "My mom always told me if you want this you got to work for it.“

He takes that hard work and is representing Tennessee well.

“Everyone wants to be in that Tennessee Vols uniform," he said. "I take a lot of pride in it. I know a lot of kids in the country want this opportunity to play here so I’m just grateful I get to be here.”

Moore has one goal in mind, which is to help lead UT to where it wants to go again.

That would be the College World Series in Omaha.

“It will be a dream come true for me. Last year we came up short in the Super Regional so I know I’m going in there with a full head of steam," he said. "You win, you get treated nice, so let’s just keep winning.”

Tennessee and Moore have a chance to do that by beating Southern Mississippi twice in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional.