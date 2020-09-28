Tennessee's Deandre Johnson named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Johnson leads the SEC in sacks after the first week of the season.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Tennessee outside linebacker Deandre Johnson got his season started off with a bang, recording a career-high in tackles (6) and sacks (2.5) along with a forced fumble. It was a good enough performance to earn him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Johnson's 2.5 sacks were the most by a Vol since Darrell Taylor had four against Kentucky on Nov. 10, 2018.

Johnson played a huge role in Tennessee's Power-Five leading seventh win in a row: two of his sacks came on third down, with one helping to stall a drive in the fourth quarter.

"I think Deandre has had a really good camp, he's one of the guys who has not missed a practice, he's been here everyday and it showed," Pruitt said on Monday. "He's practiced well every day, he's a guy that's been in our system for three years, has some maturity about him, has really worked hard this offseason. He's got to do it week in and week out, we need him to do that."

Photo Gallery: Tennessee vs South Carolina 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14