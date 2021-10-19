Tennessee's defense prepares for No. 4 Alabama, faces league's top scoring offense

Alabama leads the SEC at 45.0 points per game. Crimson Tide freshman QB Bryce Young ranks top in the league with 24 passing touchdowns.

The road doesn't get any easier for Tennessee football this week as the Vols travel to fourth ranked Alabama.

The Crimson Tide leads the Southeastern Conference in scoring, averaging 45.0 points per game. Quarterback Bryce Young tops the SEC with 24 passing touchdowns and is the highest rated quarterback in the league.

Through seven games this season, Young has passed for a combined 2,082 yards.

"He makes really good decisions, just like (Ole Miss QB Matt Corral)." Vols secondary coach Willie Martinez said.

"He knows what to do with the ball. I'm not going to say that he's looking to run every single time that it's not there, but he does a good job of throwing the ball away and doesn't take a sack. And he makes good decisions too, to run with it when he has to get the first down or keep the chains moving."

However, Tennessee's defense has been a force so far this season. The Vols have totaled 62.0 tackles for loss, leading all Power Five teams.

The Vols have forced 10 turnovers in the last five weeks and picked off eight interceptions.

Vols senior defensive back Theo Jackson credits the units success on attention to detail and focused preparation.

"We're gaining so much confidence." Theo Jackson stated.

Tennessee STAR Theo Jackson said the defense is gaining a lot of confidence and he feels like the culture is changing based off of the dedication he sees from his teammates. pic.twitter.com/QnvSd98hrc — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) October 19, 2021

"I mean with just film study, because this whole year, this is the most film I've seen other players watch. Like every day a different DB is hitting our phone (and saying) 'come on, let's go upstairs and watch film.' I've never really seen that, so it's kind of surprising to me but it's also encouraging to know we've kind of changed the culture here and it's just exciting to be a part of."

Tennessee STAR Theo Jackson said he was on the field for all 101 defensive snaps on Saturday. He said it was the most he’s ever been a part of in one game. — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) October 19, 2021

Tennessee ranks 53rd nationally in scoring defense, allowing 22.9 points per game, and No. 59 nationally in total defense.

