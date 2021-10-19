Tennessee's defense prepares for No. 4 Alabama, faces league's top scoring offense

The road doesn't get any easier for Tennessee football this week as the Vols travel to fourth ranked Alabama.
The Crimson Tide leads the Southeastern Conference in scoring, averaging 45.0 points per game. Quarterback Bryce Young tops the SEC with 24 passing touchdowns and is the highest rated quarterback in the league.
Through seven games this season, Young has passed for a combined 2,082 yards.
"He makes really good decisions, just like (Ole Miss QB Matt Corral)." Vols secondary coach Willie Martinez said.
"He knows what to do with the ball. I'm not going to say that he's looking to run every single time that it's not there, but he does a good job of throwing the ball away and doesn't take a sack. And he makes good decisions too, to run with it when he has to get the first down or keep the chains moving."
However, Tennessee's defense has been a force so far this season. The Vols have totaled 62.0 tackles for loss, leading all Power Five teams.
The Vols have forced 10 turnovers in the last five weeks and picked off eight interceptions.
Vols senior defensive back Theo Jackson credits the units success on attention to detail and focused preparation.
"We're gaining so much confidence." Theo Jackson stated.
"I mean with just film study, because this whole year, this is the most film I've seen other players watch. Like every day a different DB is hitting our phone (and saying) 'come on, let's go upstairs and watch film.' I've never really seen that, so it's kind of surprising to me but it's also encouraging to know we've kind of changed the culture here and it's just exciting to be a part of."
Tennessee ranks 53rd nationally in scoring defense, allowing 22.9 points per game, and No. 59 nationally in total defense.
Tennessee is searching for its first win over Alabama since 2006 and the Vols first win in Tuscaloosa since 2003.