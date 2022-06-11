Tennessee’s Evan Russell, Luc Lipcius break Vols career home run record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee catcher Evan Russell and first baseman Luc Lipcius have broken the career home run record for the Vols.
First baseman Luc Lipcius first tied the record with Russell and Vol legend Todd Helton with a solo home run in the fifth inning with his 38th career home run.
Russell went yard for the 39th time in his time with the program with a fifth inning dinger, pushing him past Todd Helton and Lipcius.
Lipcius hit a home run earlier in the inning that tied him for the record again with Russell.
Their offensive firepower was part of an eight run inning for the Vols in which right fielder Jordan Beck had a three-run home run too.