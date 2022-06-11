Tennessee’s Evan Russell, Luc Lipcius break Vols career home run record

They both hit their 39th career home run against Notre Dame in the Super Regional, surpassing Vol legend Todd Helton.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee catcher Evan Russell and first baseman Luc Lipcius have broken the career home run record for the Vols.

FOLKS, THERE IS A BASEBALL FLOATING DOWN THE TENNESSEE RIVER!!



Evan sets the program record for career home runs with a mammoth blast in the fifth frame!



📺 https://t.co/wqNNQ1roXU#GBO // #OTH // #BeatND pic.twitter.com/a6y67LQdqt — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 11, 2022

First baseman Luc Lipcius first tied the record with Russell and Vol legend Todd Helton with a solo home run in the fifth inning with his 38th career home run.

Russell went yard for the 39th time in his time with the program with a fifth inning dinger, pushing him past Todd Helton and Lipcius.

Lipcius hit a home run earlier in the inning that tied him for the record again with Russell.