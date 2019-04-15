KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From the court at Thompson-Boling Arena to the diamond at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, Grant Williams threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Lady Vols on Sunday. How did it go? See for yourself.

His teammates had a little fun with the skip to home plate.

Tennessee baseball pitcher Garrett Stallings says he just needs a little more practice.

But Williams took the bounce in stride.

The Lady Vols finished with a 9-2 win and a sweep of Mississippi State, so maybe the All-American is good luck?