Tennessee's Jackson Zimmer is the first club lacrosse player to earn NIL deal

Zimmer is sponsored by Baltimore-based lacrosse company East Coast Dyes, where he began working this summer.

BALTIMORE — Tennessee club lacrosse player Jackson Zimmer began his summer stringing sticks for Baltimore-based lacrosse company East Coast Dyes, but he ended his summer as the first club lacrosse player to earn an NIL deal.

His pitch to ECD was simple: the Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association, or MCLA, is a massive untapped market.

"I think the MCLA gets slept on a lot," Zimmer said. "Producing MCLA content would help [ECD] branch out a lot. There are like 300 MCLA teams."

Right away, Zimmer says club players across the country have reached out to him. Of course, there are some perks for Zimmer as well.

"They've given me access to some of their unreleased stuff, which is pretty cool," Zimmer said.

Zimmer, a Baltimore-area native, is getting ready to start his sophomore year at Tennessee, and he hopes this deal can be the start of the MCLA getting a little more respect in the lacrosse world.