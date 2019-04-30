KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Players and coaches of both the Tennessee men's and women's tennis teams filled the break room of the Goodfriend Tennis Center on Monday evening to learn who they drew in this year's NCAA tournament.

The men's team learned that they are the 14th overall seed. They host Radford on Friday at 2 p.m.

They finished the regular season with seven consecutive wins, followed by beating Georgia and top-seeded Florida in the SEC tournament.

The Lady Vols will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina and play the Southern Conference champion Furman Paladins. The Lady Vols finished the regular season with 19 wins, which is the most since 2003. They also collected four top-25 wins and won nine SEC matches.

The Lady Vols start their match against Furman on Saturday at 1 p.m.