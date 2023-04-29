Tennessee's Jerome Carvin, Princeton Fant, Jeremy Banks sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents

Jerome Carvin signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, Princeton Fant signed with the Dallas Cowboys and Jeremy Banks signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, tight end Princeton Fant and linebacker Jeremy Banks signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Carvin was a mainstay on the Vols' offensive line over the past few seasons and started at least a share of games in all five seasons he spent in the program. He played in 59 total games with Tennessee and made 42 starts at three different positions.

Fant was one of Tennessee's most versatile offensive players last season. He tallied 22 catches for 241 yards and three touchdowns in 2022 along with six rushes for five touchdowns. Fant also went 1-for-1 passing with a 66-yard touchdown throw to Jalin Hyatt against UT Martin.