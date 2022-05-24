x
Tennessee's Trey Lipscomb and Chase Burns named semifinalists for Golden Spikes Award

The two Vols landed on the 31-man list of semifinalists for college baseball's top honor. Tennessee was one of five schools to have multiple players on the list.
Credit: Tennessee Athletics
CARY, N.C. — Tennessee senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb and freshman pitcher Chase Burns were named semifinalists for the 2022 Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced on Tuesday.

Vol baseball was one of just five teams with multiple players on the 31-man list of semifinalists for amateur baseball's top honor.

Lipscomb finished the regular season as one of college baseball's most prominent breakout performers. He was a first-team All-SEC selection and led the conference with 74 RBIs and 158 total bases during the regular season. He was near the top in home runs, hits and slugging percentage as well.

Burns was an All-SEC second-team selection as well as a member of the SEC All-Freshman team. Burns finished the regular season 7-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 14 appearances.

Fans will be able to vote for their favorite nominees at GoldenSpikesAward.com.

Semifinalist voting ends on June 6, and the finalists will be announced on June 8. Voting for finalists will then end on June 14, and the 2022 Golden Spikes Award trophy presentation will be held on June 14 on ESPN.

