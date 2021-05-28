Tennis triumph: UT's Walton, Harper win NCAA Doubles championship

The pair beat an Auburn duo to claim the title Friday.

University of Tennessee tennis players Adam Walton and Pat Harper are the new doubles kings of NCAA tennis

The Aussie pair beat Auburn's Finn Murgett and Tad Maclean on Friday afternoon 7-6 (5), 2-6, 1-0 (13-11) at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

They are the third men's doubles team from UT to capture the national title. The most recent previous duo was Hunter Reese and Mikelis Libietis in 2014.

This photo may be a bit better, don’t ya think?!#GBO🍊🎾 pic.twitter.com/zpWMUC42xZ — Tennessee Tennis (@Vol_Tennis) May 28, 2021

That pair duo also won the Knoxville Challenger doubles title that year.

The No. 3 men's tennis team coached by alum and former pro Chris Woodruff has had a standout season, going 28-4, and advancing to the NCAA semifinals before losing last week to Baylor.

UT also won the SEC title this year.