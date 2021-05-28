x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Sports

Tennis triumph: UT's Walton, Harper win NCAA Doubles championship

The pair beat an Auburn duo to claim the title Friday.

University of Tennessee tennis players Adam Walton and Pat Harper are the new doubles kings of NCAA tennis

The Aussie pair beat Auburn's Finn Murgett and Tad Maclean on Friday afternoon 7-6 (5), 2-6, 1-0 (13-11) at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

Credit: Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Pat Harper of the Tennessee Volunteers during practice at Barksdale Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics

They are the third men's doubles team from UT to capture the national title.  The most recent previous duo was Hunter Reese and Mikelis Libietis in 2014.

 That pair duo also won the Knoxville Challenger doubles title that year.

Related Articles

The No. 3 men's tennis team coached by alum and former pro Chris Woodruff has had a standout season, going 28-4, and advancing to the NCAA semifinals before losing last week to Baylor.

Credit: UT Sports
Adam Walton, UT tennis

UT also won the SEC title this year.

Walton, a senior, and Harper, a junior, were the No. 3-ranked doubles team in the country.