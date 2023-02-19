Lady Vols hold off Auburn 83-76 for Senior Day win

Tennessee seniors Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston take over in the fourth quarter for the Lady Vols' third-straight win.

Tennessee seniors Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston put on a fourth-quarter performance to remember as the Lady Vols held off Auburn for a Senior Day win on Sunday afternoon inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The star duo combined for 20 straight Lady Vol points in the final frame to seal an 83-76 win against the Tigers. The victory also marked Tennessee's 20th win of the season.

UT junior Tess Darby was key in Tennessee's offensive rhythm in the first half. Darby tied career highs with five three-pointers and 17 points and shot an efficient 6-for-8 from the floor in total.

Tennessee has put itself in a good position for a top-three SEC finish in the regular season with two games left on the schedule.

The Lady Vols finish the home half of the schedule with a big-time matchup against unbeaten No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday night at 7 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena.