David Mills hit Brandin Cooks for a go-ahead touchdown with just under three minutes to go as Houston improved to 2-12-1.

The Houston Texans had been close to wins the last two weeks. Today, the broke through for their second win of the season, a 19-14 win over division rival Tennessee.

Houston was trailing 14-13 late in the fourth quarter when QB Davis Mills drove the Texans down the field, capping off the drive with a 6-yard scoring pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 remaining to give Houston a 19-14 lead. The two-point conversion failed.

When Tennessee got the ball back, Texans rookie Christian Harris picked off Titans' rookie QB Malik Willis to give Houston the ball back.

Tennessee would get the ball back once more, but Willis threw another interception on a Hail Mary as time expired, giving Houston a 19-14 win, snapping a nine-game losing streak. Houston improves to 2-12-1 with two games to go.

And while it's been a rough seasons for the Texans, in their division, they're not 2-1-1, with a win and loss against Tennessee, a win in Jacksonville and a tie against Indianapolis at home to start the season. The final two games are against Jacksonville and Indy.

Prior to today's game, Houston had close losses against two of the top teams in the NFL -- Dallas two weeks ago and Kansas City last week.

The Titans have blown their four-game lead atop the AFC South, falling into a tie with Jacksonville. Their five-game skid is their longest since owner Amy Adams Strunk fired coach Ken Whisenhunt after a sixth straight loss in November 2015.

INJURIES

Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard left on the first possession and didn’t return with a concussion. Tight end Teagan Quitoriano hurt a knee, and defensive back M.J. Stewart was evaluated for a concussion.

Titans linebacker Zach Cunningham hurt his elbow early in the second quarter and didn’t return a day after being activated off injured reserve. Titans linebacker Bud Dupree hurt his chest.

UP NEXT

The Texans host Jacksonville in their home finale.

The Titans host Dallas on Thursday night.