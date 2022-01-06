Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair honors Pat Summitt in final game at Thompson Boling Arena

The legendary Aggies coach will retire at the end of this season. He wore an Alzheimer's pin in Summitt's honor in his final road game at Tennessee.

Legendary Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Gary Blair is coaching in his final season with the Aggies.

His trip to Knoxville on Thursday was the last game he will coach at Thompson Boling Arena. He honored Pat Summitt by wearing an Alzheimer's pin on his suit jacket.

"We back Pat, I've always backed her." he said after the game tapping the pin. "Since we're not playing during that so called week, I saved one of my best suits and that's a Hickory Freeman, to bring it out and to wear this to honor Pat."

Blair was honored before the game between Tennessee and Texas A&M as Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper handed him a gift.