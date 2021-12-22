Texas A&M won't play in Gator Bowl next week due to COVID-19, injuries

The Aggies announced the withdrawal Wednesday. Bowl officials still hope to hold the game.

TEXAS, USA — No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 cases and season-ending injuries.

The 8-4 Aggies were scheduled to leave for Jacksonville on Sunday before announcing Wednesday that they wouldn’t be able to participate in the bowl game.

The team did not provide any details on the COVID-19 issues or injuries on the team.

TEXAS A&M WITHDRAWS PARTICIPATION IN TAXSLAYER GATOR BOWL DUE TO COVID-19 ISSUES



Full Press Release ⤵️ https://t.co/KsniwCVj7T pic.twitter.com/cyvH3Rb5jZ — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) December 22, 2021

"Due to a combination of Covid-19 issues within the Texas A&M football program, as well as season-ending injuries, the Aggie football roster is not in a position to safely participate in the upcoming Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest," according to a school statement.

NBC News reports the sudden departure by A&M sent Gator Bowl officials scrambling for a last-second fill-in to fly to Jacksonville.

No. 20 Wake Forest (10-3) still hopes to play a football game next week.