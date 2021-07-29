SEC votes unanimously to approve Texas and Oklahoma requests to join the conference

The SEC chancellors and presidents voted Thursday to approve Texas and Oklahoma into the SEC.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma needed a three-fourths majority vote from Southeastern Conference chancellors and presidents to be approved into the conference. They got it and then some.

On Thursday, the league announced they unanimously approved Texas and Oklahoma's request to join the conference. Now, the schools will need to accept the invitation.

Both schools informed the Big 12 on Monday that they would not renew their media rights with the league after expiration in 2025.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced Tuesday that the schools had put in their official request for invitations to become members of the conference in 2025.

"While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, two esteemed academic institutions with storied athletics programs, today submitted formal request for invitations to become members of the Southeastern Conference in 2025." Sankey said in a statement from the conference.

The SEC last expanded in 2012 when Texas A&M and Missouri left the Big 12 conference to join the SEC. It resulted in big schedule changes and the loss of some rivalry games across the conference.

Right now, the conference is evenly divided into two divisions--- east and west. In football, each team plays all the teams in their divisions every season along with a permanent opponent and a rotating opponent from the other division.

