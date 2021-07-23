Will Texas & Oklahoma join the SEC?

The SEC last expanded in 2012, when Texas A&M and Missouri left the Big 12 conference to join the SEC.

The SEC could be expanding yet again.

The rumors have been flying that Texas and Oklahoma were in talks to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC. No official word has come from either conference or school.

On Friday, Chip Brown with Horns247 and ESPN reported that it was a done deal.

Brown, citing a high-level source, reported that Texas and OU officials would inform the Big 12 on Monday "that they won’t renew when the league’s grant of rights expire in 2025, a step that clears the path for the SEC to formally consider adding Texas and OU."

The SEC would then have to vote on adding the two schools to the conference, a move that would have to be approved by a two-thirds majority vote, meaning 11 of the 14 member schools would have to agree.

Texas and Oklahoma are founding members of the Big 12. ESPN reports that if they leave before the media rights agreement runs out in 2025, both schools would likely owe the Big 12 upward of $76 million apiece.

