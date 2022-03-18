"That really touches the heart right there" | John Fulkerson's parents proud of their son

The Vols forward came off the bench and was an offensive force as Tennessee took care of Longwood. Fulkerson's parents reflected on his journey to this point.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tennessee men's basketball forward John Fulkerson started off the NCAA Tournament with a bang.

He scored 15 points in 16 minutes, a lot of those buckets coming early. His parents loved it. His parents are not only thrilled about that performance but also his 6-year journey at Tennessee.

"We're just happy that he's staying healthy and enjoying this experience," said Mike Fulkerson, his father.

Vols fans know Fulkerson can light up the scoreboard. His mom's favorite came in 2020 on the road against Kentucky when he scored 27 points, leading the Vols back from a 17-point deficit.

"He just kept playing hard, playing hard and kept inspiring his teammates," Ramona Fulkerson said. "I think that's when we saw John pour his entire self. He had no gas in his tank after that game."

Playing hard is what embodies Fulkerson's 6-year career at Tennessee. That has been the case whether he was in the starting lineup or this season coming off the bench.

"He understands what can I do to help the team," Ramona said. "If I need to come off the bench, that's what I'll do. He's accepted that with a humble attitude. That's just who he is."

They are happy to see him finish his college playing days on his own terms.

"He's really been an inspiration for us and he leads through his action and words," Mike said. "We are just so thrilled at the success that he has had this year."

I'm sure you all could imagine how they feel about their son.

"Wow. That really touches the heart right there. We are really proud," Ramona said.