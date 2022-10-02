'That would be so awesome' | Tee Higgins' family hoping to see him score a touchdown in the Super Bowl

WBIR sat down with Tee Higgins' mom, grandmother and aunt who are all very proud of what he's accomplished. They are so happy to see him living out his dreams.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins plays in the Super Bowl this Sunday and his family is as excited as they can be.

They've watched Tee go from dominating local high school teams and now he is a big reason why the Cincinnati Bengals are in the title game. The family agreed that watching his journey to where he is now has been incredible.

"I mean, it's the best feeling in the world to see my child out there," his mom Camillia Stewart said about watching him play in NFL games.

Now they get to watch him play in the biggest NFL game of them all — The Super Bowl.

"He's conquered his dream to always play in the NFL," his mother said. "He made it to the NFL and now he's playing in the Super Bowl in his second year? It's amazing."

His grandmother agreed to that.

"That's his dream," Betty Stewart said. "They say dreams never fail and his didn't. So that's my thrill."

His family knew he was destined for great things. It was evident as Higgins tore up defenses on Friday night when he played at Oak Ridge High School.

"Everybody just said he's going somewhere, he's going somewhere, he's going to make it," said his aunt, Amanda Stewart. " I said with good Lord's will he'll make it. So far it has been the Lord's will."

His family is going to Los Angeles to watch him play in the Super Bowl. They watched him score many times in high school, college and the NFL. It would mean even more to them if he does it on Super Bowl Sunday.

"Oh my gosh that would be so awesome," his mother said. "I'm going to dance and everything if he scores a touchdown. I'm going to try and do the Griddy or make up something."

His aunt said she would get emotional in a different way.