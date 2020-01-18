WWE Superstar Kane, known to many locally as Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, made a grand return to the WWE ring for Friday Night Smackdown in North Carolina.

Kane cut right to the chase -- talking about his storied past in the Royal Rumble.

"30 lost souls will put their mind, body and souls on the line for the opportunity of a lifetime... a chance to compete at Wrestlemania. A match where you go to hell... but the reward is a chance for immortality," Kane said before being suddenly interrupted by Bray Wyatt.

RELATED: Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs to return to the WWE ring as Kane for SmackDown

After talking about their less-than-friendly past, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt suddenly rose out of the ring.

"What took you so long?" Kane said before Daniel Bryan rushed into the ring and ambushed The Fiend with a running knee, pummeling him before he vanished.

The reunion of longtime tag team duo sent the crowd cheering 'Yes!' with the two leading them on.

Shortly after backstage, Bryan proposed a Strap Match for his title match against Wyatt at Royal Rumble on Jan. 26.

As many know, just about anything can happen in the Royal Rumble. Surprise appearances are the norm, such as the time Drew Carry showed up in the ring and then promptly eliminated himself after Kane showed up.

With all the foreshadowing, reunions and Kane's timely return... will the Big Red Machine be in Houston on Sunday? Guess we're going to have to tune in to find out.