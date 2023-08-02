'I Love My Job': The story of Frankie Randall

Example video title will go here for this video

Known to the boxing world as "The Surgeon," Frankie Randall dedicated his life to the sport. From humble beginnings in Morristown, Tennessee , Randall went on to gain a multitude of championships and worldwide fame. With a career spanning more than three decades, Frankie Randall was a man who truly lived by his credo: "I love my job."

Randall settled for the silver but went home knowing he had a bright future in the sport. Frankie Randall finished his impressive amateur career in 1982 with a record of 220 wins and 16 losses.

Frankie was hanging tough through the first two rounds of the finals, but in the third, a left-right combination from Manley floored Randall. He was able to beat the count and see the final bell, but the victory went to Joe Manley.

His opponent for the gold medal match was Joe Manley from the famed Kronk Gym in Detroit. A program known for its top-class opposition.

From losing his first five fights, Frankie went on to win five Southern Golden Gloves titles. In 1980, he found himself in the finals of the Olympic Trials tournament.

“Army had this boy, and the minute he comes in the door at The Golden Gloves Arena down there, he's running that mouth. 'I'm bad news for all 132’s.' I think, ‘132? That's Frankie Randall. Oh, I'm gonna love this.’ He came in their showboating and Frankie's just taking his time and the boy probably won the first round. Second round, Frankie hit him with two straight right hands dead on the chin. He fell like a sack of potatoes,” Audia said.

Randall would frequently fight at the Golden Gloves Arena in Knoxville where he caught the attention of fellow Southern Golden Gloves fighter Barry Audia.

Randall’s perseverance paid off and his fledgling career began to gain traction. After a few years of climbing the amateur ranks, the young fighter dropped out of school and decided to fully dedicate himself to the sweet science.

The Talley Ward team was headed by Coach Dick King, and under the tutelage of King, Frankie began his amateur career at the age of nine. It wasn’t the start the new duo was hoping for. According to King, Frankie “got whipped in his first four or five fights,” and after every loss, Randall cried, quit, then came back.

“We picked him up three days a week to go to boxing practice and he was quick and fast, and I could see he was going to be a heck of a fighter,” Snowden said.

Frankie Randall grew up down the street from the Talley Ward recreation center in Morristown and would go every day to play ping-pong. Occasionally, he would peek into the boxing gym. He was noticed by Talley Ward boxer Matt Snowden who convinced him to be a part of the boxing team.

“My dad was born in Birmingham, Alabama. One of five siblings," said Frankie Randall's son DaMarcus. "My dad came from nothing, so he didn't really have a lot. His family didn't have a lot. My great aunt lived in Morristown, and he got sent to live with her when he was around eight, nine years old."

Early Pro Career :

On February 4, 1983, Randall began his professional campaign at the Knoxville Golden Gloves Arena against another debuting boxer, Curtis Gholston from Kentucky.

The 450 people in attendance witnessed the Morristown native deliver an impressive three knockdowns. The final one came from a crushing straight right that knocked Gholston out in the second round.

With his first fight in the professional ranks in the books, Frankie Randall was off to the races in his prize-fighting career.

Two years later, Randall found himself with an impressive record of 23-0 and had garnered the nickname of "The Surgeon."

“When he was in the ring, it was like an operation. The way he operated in the ring, it was pretty classical,” DaMarcus said.

With his perfect record, Frankie was in range for a world title fight. Standing in his way was number one ranked and former world champion, Edwin Rosario.

Defeating Rosario would put Frankie in line for a championship match, and he wasn’t going to let the pressure of fighting a former world champion get to him.

“It won't change my style any at all. It won’t change my attitude. He used to be a champion. So, I'm willing to get in there and perform to my best," Randall said.

Frankie came out strong to start out the 10-rounder, but Rosario took over down the stretch.

After a tough 8th round, Randall was able to make it back to his corner and finish the fight. The fight was scored 98 and a half to 98 in favor of Rosario.

Half of a point. That was all it took to stop the undefeated run of Frankie Randall. His record now stood at 23-1. His world title aspirations paused.

It would be three and a half months before Randall stepped into the ring again. He dispatched Keith Jackson in the fourth round at Talley Ward in October 1985. Two months later, he would do the same to Efrain Nieves in the second.

Things seemed to be going well for Randall’s comeback. His previous two victories ranked him in the top 15 in the world, but an incident in February of 1986 threatened to put Frankie’s career on hold.

Frankie was approached by an undercover narcotics agent posing as a local businessman who asked him to deliver some marijuana. Randall agreed. Frankie Randall was arrested for the sale of half an ounce of marijuana to an undercover police officer in Morristown. If convicted, he faced a year in jail. Randall was released on a $5,000 bond and pleaded guilty to two simple possession charges.

Presiding over Frankie’s case was Judge Eddie Beckner, a member of the board of directors of the Morristown Boy’s Club. During the proceedings, Beckner told Randall, ‘All the little boys that looked up to you, you’ve let them down.’

The judge fined Randall $2,000, confiscated his vehicle, ordered him to speak about drug abuse at local high schools, and hold a fight where the proceeds would benefit the Boy’s Club.

In lieu of the proposed 11-month 29-day sentence, Randall served only two months, with the remainder of the time spent on probation and training for the benefit fight.

When asked about his leniency on Randall, Beckner responded, “I’ve been on the bench 10 years, and that boy expressed as much remorse for his wrongdoing as anybody I’ve seen. The circumstances of his life as well as his obvious remorse for his wrongdoing were such that I doubt he’ll be a repeat offender.”

Randall’s benefit fight was on May 30th, 1986, against the formidable Sammy Fuentes.

The bout was a swift affair.

A straight right from Randall in the second round sent Fuentes crashing to the canvas, knocking him out. After the fight, Frankie gave a special shout-out to Judge Beckner.

“I’d like to say hello to everybody in Morristown, Tennessee for being behind me, standing beside me and giving me myself back and like say, happy birthday to Judge Beckner in Morristown,” Randall said.

With the second-round knockout of Fuentes, Frankie’s career was back on track, and he soon found himself with the opportunity to put some national gold around his waist.

The opponent standing across the ring from Randall for his U.S.B.A. Lightweight championship fight was Freddie Pendleton, whom Randall had defeated the year prior after cuts on Pendleton’s head caused the fight to be stopped.

After the full 12 rounds, the outcome of Frankie Randall’s first professional title bout was left in the hands of the judges. The result was a draw, and Frankie was undeterred by the outcome.

“I put forward I think a great effort in the fight. It was a title fight, something I always wanted. I'm still here, I still think I’m the number one contender in the lightweight division. All the lightweights out there see my effort. I'm not running, I'm coming,” Randall said.

After his draw with Pendleton, Randall won five in a row and found himself ranked highly in all three major organizations. An opportunity at a world championship remained elusive for the Morristown fighter.

Another route to a championship match would be gaining the North American Boxing Federation title whose champion was automatically ranked very highly by the World Boxing Association. So, Frankie Randall once again found himself in contention for a national championship against Primo Ramos.

This bout was also a swift affair.