The sports world reacts to Tennessee's walk-off grand slam against Wright State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You couldn't write the script any better - bottom of the ninth, bases loaded, down three runs, Drew Gilbert hits a walk-off grand slam to lift Tennessee over Wright State in the first round of the Knoxville Regional. It was the seventh walk off for the Vols this season and the second walk-off home run from Gilbert.
For a moment, it was the center of attention in the sports world, and the sports world reacted accordingly, going wild for one of the best plays in the early going of baseball regionals around the country. Here's a collection of the moment preserved forever through social media.
Tennessee will play No. 3 seed Liberty on Saturday at 6 p.m. Both teams won their games on Friday night, with the Flames beating Duke.