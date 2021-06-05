The sports world reacts to Tennessee's walk-off grand slam against Wright State

"DREW GILBERT!!!! GOODNIGHT!!!!!!"

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You couldn't write the script any better - bottom of the ninth, bases loaded, down three runs, Drew Gilbert hits a walk-off grand slam to lift Tennessee over Wright State in the first round of the Knoxville Regional. It was the seventh walk off for the Vols this season and the second walk-off home run from Gilbert.

For a moment, it was the center of attention in the sports world, and the sports world reacted accordingly, going wild for one of the best plays in the early going of baseball regionals around the country. Here's a collection of the moment preserved forever through social media.

Ice in his veins.



Drew Gilbert. pic.twitter.com/XOy6S3J1YW — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 5, 2021

WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM 💥



Rocky Top goes wild as Tennessee wins its NCAA tourney game in shocking fashion 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PkAIyGsCc3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 5, 2021

Welcome to postseason baseball!



DREW GILBERT = HERO#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/MqEVXrVg8E — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 5, 2021

OMG A WALK OFF GRAND SLAM!!! TENNESSEE WINS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IPMbfLqYcl — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) June 5, 2021

Oh. My. Goodness.



Drew Gilbert just hit a walk-off grand slam to carry @Vol_Baseball over Wright State.



Unreal! Bomb. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 5, 2021