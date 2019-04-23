Tennessee guard Jordan Bowden is a complicated man. A prolific dancer off the court and occasional loser of shoes on it, Bowden encapsulates the one thing that separates college basketball from the NBA all within his 6'-5" frame.

We're talkin' about raw emotion, folks.

Our favorite Twitter account, @Vol_Hoops, has dedicated an entire Twitter thread to the multifaceted and varied emotions of the enigmatic Jordan Bowden.

There's overwhelming joy and bliss...

In love. Serenity.

Curiosity & boredom.

And...our personal favorites...excitement & frustration.

