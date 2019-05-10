KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols host the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night at 7 p.m. With a win, Tennessee improves their record to 2-3.

On Friday, ESPN's Chris Low broke the news that true freshman Brian Maurer will start at quarterback for Tennessee. Redshirt junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano started the last 18 games for the Vols. He threw 4 interceptions in the first four games of the season. He threw just 3 interceptions in 2018.

The Vols will be thin at inside linebacker on Saturday night. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt released linebacker Jeremy Banks from the team on Friday. Senior Daniel Bituli and freshman Henry To'o To'o are the only remaining inside linebackers on the Tennessee depth chart.

Tonight's game airs on ESPN.