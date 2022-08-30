Tennessee Titans release former Vols defensive back Theo Jackson

The Titans announced their final roster cuts on Tuesday, showing that Jackson was released from the team.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee defensive back has been released by the Tennessee Titans.

The team released its final roster cuts ahead of the regular season and Jackson was one of the players who did not make the 53-man roster. Jackson was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Titans and is a Nashville native.

He had 13 tackles in two preseason games, nine of them coming against the Arizona Cardinals this past Saturday, which was a team-high.

Jackson played five seasons at Tennessee, and recorded 78 total tackles as a senior, along with 1.5 sacks. He also came away with one interception for a touchdown and 13 pass deflections in 2021.