The former Vanderbilt star was selected by the Texas Rangers on Sunday night. He was previously drafted 10th overall in 2021.

LOS ANGELES — When MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Kumar Rocker as the third overall selection on Sunday night, he also said, "from Farragut, Tennessee."

Rocker's home state is listed as Georgia and he played high school baseball for North Oconee High School in Bogart, Ga. The former Vanderbilt star has been training in Farragut in preparation for this year's draft and was in Farragut when he was drafted.

The pitcher was previously selected 10th overall by the New York Mets in 2021 following his junior season with the Commodores but was not signed due to issues with his medical information.

Rocker's father, Tracy, was a former NFL player and former assistant coach for the Tennessee football team from 2017-19.