Three Knoxville area high school football players won Mr. Football awards on Monday. Greenback's Holden Willis was named Class 1A Mr. Football, South-Doyle's Elijah Young won 5A Mr. Football and Alcoa's Zeke Rankin earned Kicker of the Year honors.

The awards were presented at a luncheon inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Young is the first South-Doyle player to win Mr. Football. Willis is the third Greenback player to win the award. Rankin brings home Alcoa's 11th Mr. Football honor and is the first Tornado to win Kicker of the Year.