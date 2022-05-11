x
Three Smokies pitchers combine for no-hitter

Peyton Remy, Daria Correa and Eury Ramos all contributed to keeping the Montgomery Biscuits out of the hit column on Wednesday night.
KODAK, Tenn. — Three Tennessee Smokies pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 5-0 win on Wednesday night against the Montgomery Biscuits.

Chicago Cubs prospect pitchers Peyton Remy, Daria Correa and Eury Ramos all contributed to the no-hitter. Ramos delivered the final pitch to seal the deal. The rest of the team rushed to the mound to celebrate the achievement.

The last no-hitter of any kind for the Smokies was back in 2013 when Eric Jokisch achieved the feat by himself.

In 2019, the Smokies pitched a seven-inning no-hitter in an exhibition game prior to the regular season.

