Three-star class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson commits to Tennessee football

Gibson chose the Vols over a final three of Tennessee, Georgia and Penn State. He is the 24th-ranked prospect in Alabama according to the 247Sports composite.
Credit: Rickey Gibson
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three-star cornerback in the class of 2023 Rickey Gibson has committed to Tennessee football, Gibson announced on Sunday afternoon.

The Trussville, Ala. native is the 24th-rated recruit in Alabama and the 43rd cornerback prospect in the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Gibson chose the Vols out of a final three of Tennessee, Georgia and Penn State, which he announced earlier this summer. He received 32 scholarship offers in total.

The cornerback is listed at 6 feet, 171 lbs. and plays football at Hewitt-Trussville High School. According to 247Sports, Gibson has only gone on official visits to Tennessee and Arkansas.

