Three-star class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson commits to Tennessee football

Gibson chose the Vols over a final three of Tennessee, Georgia and Penn State. He is the 24th-ranked prospect in Alabama according to the 247Sports composite.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three-star cornerback in the class of 2023 Rickey Gibson has committed to Tennessee football, Gibson announced on Sunday afternoon.

The Trussville, Ala. native is the 24th-rated recruit in Alabama and the 43rd cornerback prospect in the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Gibson chose the Vols out of a final three of Tennessee, Georgia and Penn State, which he announced earlier this summer. He received 32 scholarship offers in total.