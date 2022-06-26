Tennessee football adds three-star class of 2023 linebacker Jeremiah Telander

The Gainesville, Ga. native committed to the Vols over his final four of Tennessee, Louisville, North Carolina and Florida.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee football has landed three-star class of 2023 linebacker Jeremiah Telander, he announced on Sunday.

The 6-foot-2, 217-lb. Georgia native chose the Vols over his final four schools of Tennessee, Louisville, Florida and North Carolina. He announced his top four a couple hours before his commitment on Sunday afternoon.

Telander is ranked by the 247Sports composite rankings as the 89th-best recruit in Georgia, and the site slots him as the 74th-rated linebacker in the class of 2023. At the time of his commitment, he had 26 scholarship offers.

He is from Gainesville, Ga. and plays high school football for Gainesville High School.