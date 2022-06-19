x
Vol football lands three-star class of 2023 running back Will Stallings Jr.

The Las Vegas prospect is rated as the 11th best prospect in Nevada and 91st running back in the class of 2023 in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Credit: Twitter/Will Stallings Jr.
Three-star class of 2023 running back Will Stallings Jr. commits to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football added another piece to its 2023 recruiting class in three-star running back Will Stallings Jr.

Stallings announced his commitment to the Vols on Sunday. He chose Tennessee over Arizona, Arizona State, Pittsburgh and others.

The 247Sports composite rating lists Stallings as the 11th-best recruit in Nevada and the 91st running back prospect in the nation.

According to Sports Illustrated writer Matthew Ray, Stallings received an offer from Tennessee after he went to the Vols' first camp of the summer in early June.

The 6-foot, 222 running back attends Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, and also has some experience at safety.

