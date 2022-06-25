Three-star class of 2023 safety John Slaughter commits to Tennessee football

Slaughter is ranked as the 13th best prospect in Mississippi and the number 61 safety in his class by the 247Sports composite rankings.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has landed another three-star commit in safety John Slaughter, he announced on Saturday.

The Mississippi native is rated as the 13th best prospect in his state and the 61st safety in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is listed at 6-feet-1.5 inches tall and 194 lbs.

Slaughter chose the Vols out of 13 offers from teams like Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Florida State.

According to 247Sports, Slaughter took his official visit with Tennessee on June 24 and committed just one day later.