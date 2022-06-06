Three Tennessee men's tennis players named ITA All-Americans

It is the sixth time Tennessee has landed three or more players on the ITA or NCAA All-American lists

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Vol tennis trio has repeated on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American list, the ITA announced on Monday.

Graduate student Adam Walton and sophomore Johannus Monday earned a spot on the ITA Singles list, while Walton and senior Pat Harper earned All-American status in doubles play.

It is just the sixth time in Tennessee program history that three or more players have earned ITA or NCAA All-American honors in the same season.

The ITA defines the honor as:

"The honorific “All-American” title is given to student-athletes that earn a top 16 seed in the NCAA singles championship, advance to the round of 16 at the NCAA Championship or finish in the top 20 of the final ITA singles rankings. The All-American status is awarded to doubles teams that earn a top-eight seed into the NCAA championship, reach the NCAA championship quarterfinals, or finish in the top 10 of the final ITA doubles rankings."