Three Tennessee softball players named to preseason All-SEC team

Kiki Milloy, Zaida Puni and Ashley Rogers were all tabbed as preseason All-SEC selections by the league's head coaches.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Three Tennessee softball players have been named to the 2023 Preseason All-SEC team by the league's head coaches. Outfield Kiki Milloy, infielder Zaida and ace pitcher Ashley Rogers were chosen.

Milloy and Rogers were also recognized by Softball America as Preseason All-American selections.

Milloy was a second-team All-SEC selection after last season with great stats in batting average (.362), runs (53), hits (71), doubles (12), home runs (15) and RBIs (53).

In the circle, Rogers picked up 12 wins in 2022 with a 2.01 ERA over 25 appearances and recorded 128 strikeouts.

Puni, like Milloy, also received second-team All-SEC honors after last season. She tied with Milloy to lead the team in RBIs (53).

The Lady Vols begin the 2023 season on Feb. 10 in Clearwater, Fla. with a doubleheader against Howard and Illinois. Tennessee plays its first home game on Mar. 3 for the Tennessee Classic at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.