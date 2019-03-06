Three VFLs are listed on the College Football Hall of Fame 2020 ballot.

Bobby Majors, Tennessee defensive back, was a unanimous First Team All-American who led Vols to wins in 1971 Sugar Bowl and 1972 Liberty Bowl. He was a two-time First Team All-SEC selection and still holds the conference and school record with 10 interceptions in 1971. He also set Tennessee records for career punt returns (117) and career punt return yardage (1,163).

Larry Seivers, Tennessee wide receiver, was a Two-time consensus First Team All-American in 1975 and 1976. He was also a two-time First Team All-SEC selection. He currently ranks sixth in Tennessee history in career reception yardage (1,924) and seventh in career receptions (117).

Al Wilson, Tennessee linebacker, was a consensus First Team All-American who led the Vols to the inaugural BCS national title in 1998. He helped Tennessee to four postseason berths and four AP top 10 finishes. He was a two-time All-SEC performer who led the Vols to consecutive SEC titles (1997, 1998) and only lost three conference games in career.

Tennessee has 28 inductees, which is the most of any SEC team. VFL Peyton Manning is the latest inductee, entering the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017. Tennessee's current athletic director Phillip Fulmer is a 2012 inductee.

For the full ballot, visit the National Football Foundation website.