Three Vols named as finalists for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three former Vols are up for consideration to join the College Football Hall of Fame.
Wide receiver Willie Gault, Linebacker Al Wilson, and Defensive Back / Punter Bobby Majors have their names on the 2021 ballot for induction.
During their time on Rocky Top, each of the three players contributed significantly to the Tennessee Vols success:
The prestigious list also includes 78 players and seven coach from Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.