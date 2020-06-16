Three Vols named as finalists for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class

Wide receiver Willie Gault, Linebacker Al Wilson, and Defensive Back / Punter Bobby Majors have their names on the 2021 ballot for induction.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three former Vols are up for consideration to join the College Football Hall of Fame.

During their time on Rocky Top, each of the three players contributed significantly to the Tennessee Vols success: