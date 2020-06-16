x
Three Vols named as finalists for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class

Wide receiver Willie Gault, Linebacker Al Wilson, and Defensive Back / Punter Bobby Majors have their names on the 2021 ballot for induction.
Credit: UT
Rendering of proposed new south entrance to Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three former Vols are up for consideration to join the College Football Hall of Fame. 

Wide receiver Willie Gault, Linebacker Al Wilson, and Defensive Back / Punter Bobby Majors have their names on the 2021 ballot for induction.

During their time on Rocky Top, each of the three players contributed significantly to the Tennessee Vols success:

The prestigious list also includes 78 players and seven coach from Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. 

