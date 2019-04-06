KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three Vols were selected on day two of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The Detroit Tigers drafted third baseman Andre Lipcius in the third round. Lipcius led the Vols with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs this season. He also set a career high .586 slugging percentage in 2019.

The Los Angeles Angels took pitcher Garrett Stallings in the fifth round. Stallings led all Tennessee pitchers with 106 strikeouts in 2019. He posted an 8-5 record with a 3.33 ERA.

The Philadelphia Phillies grabbed pitcher Andrew Schultz in the sixth round. Schultz made 26 appearances in 2019. He went 3-1, had 2 saves and posted a 3.24 ERA.

All three players were on the top 200 prospects list prior to the draft.